Nnamdi Kanu vows to ‘emerge victorious’ against Buhari’s Govt

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to “emerge victorious” despite his ongoing legal battle with the Federal Government.

Kanu is billed to appear before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on February 16 to defend the amended 15 treasonable charges levelled against him by the Federal Government.

However, in a statement released by Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Friday, the IPOB leader said he remains positive.

Ejiofor made it known in the statement titled, “Update on our routine visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the Headquarters of the Department of State Services, Abuja, being January 28 2022.”

He said, “Our visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, remains positive as our legal strategies were discussed, and he is in firm spirit.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu deeply appeals to Umu Chineke to avail themselves of the peace initiative presently ongoing and not to be distracted anymore.

“He further implored all Umu Chineke to keep their eyes on the ball because enemies are struggling in vain to entrench disharmony.

“Onyendu reiterates that the ongoing interventions towards peaceful coexistence must be respected, encouraged and abided by. His call for unity among the entire Umu Chineke at all levels, who believe in his peaceful message cannot be overemphasised.

“Further, Onyendu extends his warm regards to millions of his fans and followers who have equally remained consistently resolute and focused. He is convinced that the present situation will only last a while and he will emerge victorious.

“He also used the opportunity to offer special prayers for me in commemoration of my birthday, as he believed most strongly that the future is crystal bright and holds much good tidings.

“Consistent with our usual request, we crave for your unrelentless prayers and supplications to the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama. It will surely end in praises. Thank you all, Umu Chineke and remain blessed.”

