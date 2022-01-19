Nnamdi Kanu pleads not guilty, case adjourned till February

Embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has pleaded not guilty to the 15 charges bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism, preferred against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu pleaded not guilty before Justice Binta Nyako when the case resumed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday.

The separatist leader, pleaded not guilty of all the allegations levelled against him, even as he complained from the dock that some counts in the amended charge were similar.

While the prosecution counsel, Labaran Magaji, told the court that he was ready to proceed with the trial, Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), told the court that he had on Tuesday evening, filed a 43-paged preliminary objection for the charge to be quashed and struck out without the matter proceeding to trial.

In a brief ruling, Justice Nyako noted that since Kanu’s first application is challenging the propriety of his trial, as well as the competence of the charge against him, the court ought to hear it first.

The court, subsequently, adjourned till February 16 to hear the pending application.

