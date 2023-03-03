The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said its leader, Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery.

IPOB said Kanu needs to be rushed to a specialist hospital where he would get adequate medical attention for his deteriorating health.

The spokesman of the separatist group, Emma Powerful, raised the alarm while lamenting over Kanu’s deteriorating health condition.

Powerful said the IPOB leader was rushed to an ill-equipped clinic of the Department of State Services, DSS, for a medical emergency in Abuja on Monday, February 27, 2023.

In a statement, Powerful accused the Nigerian Government of colluding with its British counterpart to kill Kanu.

The statement reads partly: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra has been drawn to the continued deteriorating health of our Leader, Kanu who was rushed to an ill-equipped DSS clinic on a medical emergency in Abuja on Monday, February 27, 2023.

“We are aware that the Nigeria Government and her DSS, including the British High Commissioner in Abuja, planned to kill Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu in DSS solitary confinement but they should also be ready for the consequences.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is critically ill in the DSS solitary confinement and must be released unconditionally to attend to his deteriorating health urgently.”

IPOB said Nigeria Government needs to do the needful to avoid “negative consequences that may follow.”

