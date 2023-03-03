Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery – IPOB

News

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said its leader, Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent heart surgery.

IPOB said Kanu needs to be rushed to a specialist hospital where he would get adequate medical attention for his deteriorating health.

The spokesman of the separatist group, Emma Powerful, raised the alarm while lamenting over Kanu’s deteriorating health condition.

Powerful said the IPOB leader was rushed to an ill-equipped clinic of the Department of State Services, DSS, for a medical emergency in Abuja on Monday, February 27, 2023.

In a statement, Powerful accused the Nigerian Government of colluding with its British counterpart to kill Kanu.

The statement reads partly: “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra has been drawn to the continued deteriorating health of our Leader, Kanu who was rushed to an ill-equipped DSS clinic on a medical emergency in Abuja on Monday, February 27, 2023.

“We are aware that the Nigeria Government and her DSS, including the British High Commissioner in Abuja, planned to kill Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu in DSS solitary confinement but they should also be ready for the consequences.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is critically ill in the DSS solitary confinement and must be released unconditionally to attend to his deteriorating health urgently.”

IPOB said Nigeria Government needs to do the needful to avoid “negative consequences that may follow.”

Latest

Sports

Osimhen nominated for Serie A Player of the Month Award

0
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for Serie...
Politics

Tinubu: Peter Obi files suit at Presidential Election Tribunal

0
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the just...
News

Many feared dead as explosion rips through Rivers

0
The incident occurred Friday morning at Rumuekpe under Emohua...
Politics

6 States ask Supreme Court to cancel 2023 elections

0
Six States of the Federation have dragged the Federal...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Osimhen nominated for Serie A Player of the Month Award

0
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for Serie...
Politics

Tinubu: Peter Obi files suit at Presidential Election Tribunal

0
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the just...
News

Many feared dead as explosion rips through Rivers

0
The incident occurred Friday morning at Rumuekpe under Emohua...
Politics

6 States ask Supreme Court to cancel 2023 elections

0
Six States of the Federation have dragged the Federal...
News

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders old N200, N500 and N1000 notes to remain in circulation till Dec 31

0
The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that old N200,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Osimhen nominated for Serie A Player of the Month Award

Emmanuel Offor -
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been nominated for Serie A Player of the Month award for February. Osimhen netted four times in four league outings...
Read more

Tinubu: Peter Obi files suit at Presidential Election Tribunal

Emmanuel Offor -
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the just concluded election, Peter Obi, has filed a suit at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Abuja,...
Read more

Many feared dead as explosion rips through Rivers

Emmanuel Offor -
The incident occurred Friday morning at Rumuekpe under Emohua Local Government Area. The casualty figure is speculated to be more than a dozen, though no...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: