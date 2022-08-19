Nnamdi Kanu cancelled sit-at-home, not Uzodimma – IPOB blasts

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State did not stop the sit-at-home order in the state.

It said Uzodinma could not stop the sit-at-home order because he did not initiate it.

Emma Powerful, the spokesperson of IPOB, said the group cancelled the sit-at-home order on the advice of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement he signed, Powerful urged Nigerians to ignore Uzodinma’s remark that he stopped the sit-at-home order in the state.

According to Powerful: “IPOB wishes to remind Hope Uzodinma that he does not have the capacity to stop any Sit-at-Home order initiated by IPOB. Yes, IPOB started the infamous Monday sit at home last year but subsequently cancelled it as advised by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu due to appeals from the elders and traditional rulers in our territory.

“Hope Uzodinma coming out to say that he stopped IPOB’s sit-at-home order in Imo State shows that he is not properly informed. IPOB cannot give order and Hope Uzodinma will stop it because everybody knows that he represents the interest of our enemies.

“As long as IPOB is concerned, our people are free to go about their businesses on Mondays without molestations. Our people love and respect IPOB orders when called upon because they fully appreciate our struggle for their well-being and that of their Children.

“We had long washed our hands off non-existent Monday sit-at-home order, and we have repeatedly made our stand known to the Biafran public. Therefore, any violent enforcement of non-existing Monday sit-at-home anywhere in Biafra land is done by criminal gangs of infiltrators led by Simon Ekpa in collaboration with those evil politicians who sent him and his group to try and see if they can delay our march to total freedom from subjugation or stop it from coming.

“We are laughing at Hope Uzodinma for saying he stopped IPOB sit-at-home in Imo. He does not have the wherewithal to do so. Uzodinma should know that IPOB is not looking at his face before we do anything.

“Our people are the IPOB, and IPOB are our people. We understand ourselves, and we roll together any time any day.”

