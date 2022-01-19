Nnamdi Kanu awarded N1bn damages, challenges terrorism charges

A High Court in Abia State on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, ordered the Federal Government to pay the sum of N1 billion to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and issue a letter of apology to him.

This is as Kanu, in Abuja, pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges slammed on him by the FG.

Kanu had approached the High Court in Umuahia, Abia State capital, demanding N5 billion over the invasion of his father’s house by the military on September 10, 2017.

In a ruling on Wednesday, according to his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, the Court presided over by Justice Benson Anya stated that the Federal Government violated the IPOB leader’s fundamental rights.

Kanu’s lawyer made this known in a tweet, saying: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu WINS as Abia High Court rules that the Federal Government violated his fundamental rights. Orders the Federal government to pay N1b to him and issue a letter of apology to him.

“Most importantly, the Court recommended political solution to the #Biafran agitation.”

Meanwhile, in the federal capital, Abuja, Kanu challenged the terrorism charge filed by the Federal Government .

Kanu, through his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, told the trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako that the amended 15-count charge preferred against his client was unmeritorious and should be thrown out by the court.

Justice Nyako fixed Feb. 16 for hearing the preliminary objection.

