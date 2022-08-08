Nnamani clashes with Obi-dients on Twitter

A former Governor of Enugu State and senator representing Enugu East senatorial district, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, alongside a Twitter user, @McCa_Xn, on Sunday, engaged in a “war of words” on Twitter.

Reports made it known that Nnamani has recently increased his engagement on the social media platform by frequently engaging in Twitter Spaces, tweet chats with youths.

The senator, who is seeking to be re-elected to the House of Assembly, had earlier noted in a Twitter space that he would no longer block Twitter users who insulted him after being called out by some users.

However, on Saturday, the senator noted that there was no such thing as an “Obidient party. “Still on that Obidient matter, there is no obedient party; the name is Labour Party, a political party with candidates in all offices including governorship. Our party is different and that is the Peoples Democratic Party. If we blur the distinction and foolishly vote Obidient that is Labour Party for President for the minority elites, it is easy to reverse two weeks later,” he tweeted.

Nnamani had also gone ahead to tweet, “We are Ebeano, our political party is not Labour Party, We are the PDP and our symbol is umbrella.”

Nnamani’s tweet attracted a response from @McCa_Xn, who called the senator, “Ewu” meaning to goat in Igbo language.

However, the senator replied the user with, “Your father and mother Ewu.”



Nnamani has been involved in a series of “political evangelism” on behalf of his political party, the PDP.

Earlier this year he ripped into youths he described as Gen Z for intolerance and a lack of clarity in their political ideals.

