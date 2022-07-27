NLC President leads Day 2 of protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday continued its protest in Abuja over the lingering strike by university workers across the country.

This comes a day after a similar demonstration held in various states of the Federation, except in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The protest began at about 9:30am after members of the NLC leadership and leaders of various affiliated unions, as well as members converged on the Unity Fountain in the nation’s capital.

Among those physically present were the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba; ASUU President, ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke; and the immediate past President of the academic union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, among others.

There was heavy security presence at the venue of the protest mostly made up of personnel of the Nigeria Police.

