NLC gives CBN, FG 7 days to end cash crunch

Politics

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to end the cash crunch in the country.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero issued the ultimatum on Monday in Abuja, at the opening session of the Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the labour union.

Ajaero, who frowned at the difficult situation foisted on Nigerians as a result of the cash swap policy of the Federal Government, warned that on the expiration of the seven days, workers would be directed to stay away from work if nothing is done to ameliorate the situation.

The NLC president equally criticised the current fuel scarcity in the country, lamenting that workers and Nigerians are being pushed to the wall.

“On this issue of fuel scarcity and cash crunch, Congress wish to inform the Federal Government that we will no longer keep quiet.

“NLC is giving the CBN and the FG seven working days, if they fail to do the needful at the expiration of the seven days, all workers in Nigeria should stay at home,” Ajaero stated before the meeting went into a closed-door session.

