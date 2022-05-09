Nketiah equals Kanu’s Arsenal record

Arsenal star, Eddie Nketiah, on Sunday, equaled the club’s legend Nwankwo Kanu’s record after scoring a brace in the opening ten minutes of the Gunners’ Premier League 2-1 victory against Leeds United.

Arsenal defeated Leeds United at Emirates Stadium over the weekend thanks to two goals from Nketiah.

Nketiah’s brace means he has now equalled a club record held by Kanu, according to OptaJoe, becoming the second Arsenal player in history to net a brace in the opening ten minutes of a Premier League match.

Recall that Kanu scored in the third and ninth minute as the Gunners defeated Sunderland 3-1 at Highbury on October 6, 2002.

The Nigerian legend poked the ball home from two yards to open the scoring for Arsenal.

The two-time Premier League winner then doubled the advantage when he headed in an assist from Ashley Cole.

Meanwhile, Nketiah will hope to continue his impressive display for Arsenal when they face Tottenham Hotspur in their next game on Thursday.

Arsenal currently sit in the fourth position on the Premier League table with 4 points ahead of fifth-place Tottenham.

Both London rivals go head-to-head Thursday in a shootout for next season’s Champions League qualification.

