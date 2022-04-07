Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s Husband Reveals Marriage Has Crashed on Instagram Live

Nkechi Blessing Sunday is back into the dating pool as her relationship with husband, Opeyemi Falegan has crashed.

The London-based man took to his Instagram live to reveal the state of their relationship while speaking with fans.

Opeyemi Falegan stated emphatically that he is nobody’s husband and does not want to be associated with any notoriety or enmeshed with any controversy as he has a name to protect when the conversation steered towards his marriage to the actress.

“I don’t want to be known for any notoriety or anything controversial. I have a name. My name is my pride.

“I want to be known as someone who has added value to people, who will keep doing the work for people.

“I have a name that I’m trying to protect here. Anything little thing, husband of… Where did you see the husband?”

