Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s Ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan Issues Public Apology to Her

Opeyemi Falegan looks ready to let bygones be bygones especially as it concerns his relationship with ex-girlfriend, Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

The UK-based political aspirant rendered a public apology to the actress following their very messy and public split.

While on Instagram Live with Daddy Freeze, Falegan stated that he was sorry for everything, adding that he messed up and didn’t handle things properly during after breakup.

He noted that he still loved her very much and hoped that she would accept his apology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...