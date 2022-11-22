Nkechi Blessing Sunday Visits Ooni of Ife, Calls Him Jovial

Nkechi Blessing Sunday made sure to document her visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi.

The actress who is currently in the ancestral town to audition young females for the Queen Moremi Ajasoro Cultural pageant, posed with the first class monarch in a photo she put up on her Instagram.

Wearing the signature white colour of the Ooni herself, Nkechi Blessing Sunday went on to hail the king, noting that she hadn’t laughed as hard as she did during their conversation in a while. She also thanked him for the warm reception.

