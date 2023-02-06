Nkechi Blessing Sunday Surprised with Lavish Pre-birthday Dinner

Nkechi Blessing Sunday was treated for a lavish pre-birthday dinner by one of her close friends on Sunday, February 5.

The actress walked into the venue of the surprise shindig organised by Zainab Bakare and was blown away.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos front he night and relive the moment, Nkechi Blessing Sunday whose birthday is still about a week away, (February 14), captioned one of her posts,

“I am coming back for epistle but for now @titocakesandevents you blew me away with this masterpiece 😳😳😳 @bakarezhainab I am coming oooo haaa😳😳”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...