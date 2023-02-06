Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Surprised with Lavish Pre-birthday Dinner

Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday was treated for a lavish pre-birthday dinner by one of her close friends on Sunday, February 5.

The actress walked into the venue of the surprise shindig organised by Zainab Bakare and was blown away.

Taking to her Instagram page to share photos front he night and relive the moment, Nkechi Blessing Sunday whose birthday is still about a week away, (February 14),  captioned one of her posts,

“I am coming back for epistle but for now @titocakesandevents you blew me away with this masterpiece 😳😳😳 @bakarezhainab I am coming oooo haaa😳😳”

Latest

News

Air Force Jet crash-lands in Lagos Airport

0
Passengers onboard a Nigerian Air Force jet panicked on...
Music

2Baba Set to Drop New Music, ‘Bebe’ on Friday

0
Fans and lovers of Innocent Ujah Idibia aka 2Baba can rejoice as something new is dropping from their fave
Politics

BREAKING: 13 Parties threaten to pull out of 2023 Elections

0
Thirteen out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria...
News

Just In: Court sends EFCC boss to Prison

0
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Air Force Jet crash-lands in Lagos Airport

0
Passengers onboard a Nigerian Air Force jet panicked on...
Music

2Baba Set to Drop New Music, ‘Bebe’ on Friday

0
Fans and lovers of Innocent Ujah Idibia aka 2Baba can rejoice as something new is dropping from their fave
Politics

BREAKING: 13 Parties threaten to pull out of 2023 Elections

0
Thirteen out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria...
News

Just In: Court sends EFCC boss to Prison

0
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...
News

Ghana’s Christian Atsu ‘trapped’ under rubble of destroyed building following Turkey Earthquake

0
Former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu is reportedly ‘stuck...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Air Force Jet crash-lands in Lagos Airport

Emmanuel Offor -
Passengers onboard a Nigerian Air Force jet panicked on Monday as the aircraft crash-landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. A source said the...
Read more

2Baba Set to Drop New Music, ‘Bebe’ on Friday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Fans and lovers of Innocent Ujah Idibia aka 2Baba can rejoice as something new is dropping from their fave
Read more

BREAKING: 13 Parties threaten to pull out of 2023 Elections

Emmanuel Offor -
Thirteen out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria have threatened to withdraw from the February 25 and March 11 general elections in Nigeria...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: