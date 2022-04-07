Nkechi Blessing Sunday Shreds Estranged Husband to Pieces with Receipts

Nkechi Blessing Sunday has responded to the declaration made on the state of her marriage by her estranged husband, Opeyemi Falegan.

The actress took to social media to expose both the man and the relationship for what it was, shredding her ex to bits.

Nkechi who went on a lengthy Instagram rant, throwing shades left, right at centre revealed that Falegan is broke and has no job.

She accused him of living off older women and clouting off her fame while trying to destroy her relationship with colleagues and friends under the guise of everyone wanting to sleep with him.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday shared several screenshots of conversations where she pointed out that the man has never done anything for her despite claiming credit for her house and other things.

