Nkechi Blessing Sunday Shades Ex-boyfriend, Rubbishes His Apology

Nkechi Blessing Sunday has no time to indulge in social media antics especially those coming from an ex-boyfriend.

The Nollywood actress took to instagram to shade Opeyemi Falegan after the latter issued a public apology to her for the messiness of their split.

Nkechi tagged the apology trash, stating that it was only an attempt by Falegan to gain some sort of relevance.

She also went on to shade her ex by making a series of post on her Instagram stories where she made it known that she would never considering mending fences with him and also showed off a other ex-boyfriend whom she revealed knew how to keep shut even after their relationship ended.

