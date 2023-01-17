Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Nkechi Blessing Sunday Secures Her New Romance with Boyfriend

Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday is doing everything possible to secure her hot new romance with her man, Xxssive.

The actress who never shies away from making her relationships public, took to her Instagram to share the security measures to ensure that the relationship doesn’t go in the way of others before it.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday stated that she couldn’t imagine a day when she or her partner would call the relationship quit, hence, they both signed a binding contract before the Nigerian Police.

The contract between the screen diva and her man, states that anyone who leaves the relationship will be arrested. She also advised others to secure their relationships as she has done, adding that the contractual form is available.

Celebrity

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Charles Okocha is grateful for life after surviving a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

“Fine Lepa, No Pimple,” Damson Idris Reacts to Photoshopped Wedding Photos of Himself and Lori Harvey

0
It's no news that Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the hottest couple on the block after going Instagram official with their romance.
Celebrity

DJ Cuppy Shows Support for Fiancé, Ryan Taylor After He was Knocked Out of Boxing Match

0
"That's my man and I'm gonna stick beside him", is DJ Cuppy's mantra for her relationship with fiancé, Ryan Taylor.
Celebrity

Wizkid Billed to Perform at Tottenham Stadium

0
2023 is a year of the continuation of global domination for Afrobeats and in the frontline is Wizkid

