Nkechi Blessing Sunday Secures Her New Romance with Boyfriend

Nkechi Blessing Sunday is doing everything possible to secure her hot new romance with her man, Xxssive.

The actress who never shies away from making her relationships public, took to her Instagram to share the security measures to ensure that the relationship doesn’t go in the way of others before it.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday stated that she couldn’t imagine a day when she or her partner would call the relationship quit, hence, they both signed a binding contract before the Nigerian Police.

The contract between the screen diva and her man, states that anyone who leaves the relationship will be arrested. She also advised others to secure their relationships as she has done, adding that the contractual form is available.

