Nkechi Blessing Sunday Reveals She’s Ready to Impregnate Her Man

Nkechi Blessing Sunday has never been one to shy away from making her relationships public especially when she’s in love.

The actress who has found love again in the arms of her younger lover, following her very public and nasty breakup from ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, has announced that she’s head over heels in love again.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nkechi Blessing shared her wish to ‘impregnate’ her man, seeing as she loves him so much.

“I love my man so much, I WISH I could get him pregnant,” she wrote.

