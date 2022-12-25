Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Reveals She’s Ready to Impregnate Her Man

Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday has never been one to shy away from making her relationships public especially when she’s in love.

The actress who has found love again in the arms of her younger lover, following her very public and nasty breakup from ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, has announced that she’s head over heels in love again.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nkechi Blessing shared her wish to ‘impregnate’ her man, seeing as she loves him so much.

“I love my man so much, I WISH I could get him pregnant,” she wrote.

Latest

Politics

That joke wasn’t funny – Buhari reacts to Jubril of Sudan jibe

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the claims that...
Politics

Secondus didn’t finish secondary school, no longer a member of PDP – Wike

0
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has told Uche Secondus,...
News

Pele’s family members gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

0
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at...
News

Gunmen attack Kaduna community a day after mass burial of over 40 victims

0
One day after a mass burial of those killed...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

That joke wasn’t funny – Buhari reacts to Jubril of Sudan jibe

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the claims that...
Politics

Secondus didn’t finish secondary school, no longer a member of PDP – Wike

0
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has told Uche Secondus,...
News

Pele’s family members gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

0
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at...
News

Gunmen attack Kaduna community a day after mass burial of over 40 victims

0
One day after a mass burial of those killed...
Celebrity

CNN Africa’s Stephanie Busari is Engaged

0
Stephanie Busari is ending the year 2022 with her happily ever after secured.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
spot_imgspot_img

That joke wasn’t funny – Buhari reacts to Jubril of Sudan jibe

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the claims that he is one Jubril from Sudan is the concoction of some Nigerians who wish to...
Read more

Secondus didn’t finish secondary school, no longer a member of PDP – Wike

Emmanuel Offor -
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has told Uche Secondus, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that he is no longer...
Read more

Pele’s family members gather at his hospital bedside on Christmas Eve

Emmanuel Offor -
Family members visited the legendary Pele on Saturday at the Sao Paulo hospital where he is suffering from worsening cancer as well as kidney...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: