Nkechi Blessing Sunday Reveals She Sold Her Range Rover to Complete Her House

Nkechi Blessing Sunday is the latest landlady in Lagos after completing her 4-bedroom bungalow late last year but the journey to owning a home wasn’t quite easy.

The actress who has announced she will be having her housewarming party alongside her birthday on February 14, shared how she was able to raise money to complete building her house.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday stated that she had to sell off her car; a white Range Rover, hailing it as her best decision of 2021.

She went onto add that a car isn’t an achievement just a means of transportation from place to the another and advised folks to set their priorities right in the new year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...