Nkechi Blessing Sunday is ending 2021 with a bang as she joins the elite gang of Lagos homeowners.

The actress shared photos of her new house which she revealed was her highlight of 2021 that she built from the scratch within 6 months.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday expressed gratitude to God for making achieving the feat possible noted that her only regret was that her mum who prayed hard for the blessing was not alive to witness it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...