Nkechi Blessing Sunday us proudly showing off her jawline these days after being trolled for it in the past.

The actress shared a photo of herself which especially showed off her jaw in great light on her Instagram page.

Nkechi shared that folks had insulted her in the past because of her very prominent jawline but now, these same people are paying huge money to get one like hers.

She wrote,

“This same Jaw some used in abusing me, I see many of you paying to get it now. Father Lord thank you…”

