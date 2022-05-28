Nkechi Blessing Sunday Declares She’s Not Ashamed to Fall in Love Again

It looks like Nkechi Blessing Sunday is ready to give love another chance yet again.

The actress who was involved in a very public and messy split following the end if her relationship with ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan has asserted that she is still a sucker for love.

In a new Instagram post, the Nollywood actress, said that she was not ashamed of falling in love again, despite all she has been through in previous relationships.

She encouraged her fans not to give up on love, stating that she’ll never advise anyone against finding and falling in love.

Describing love as a beautiful thing, Nkechi told her fans not to worry about her love life.

She wrote, “Regardless of what I have been through in relationships, I will never advise anyone against finding and falling in love.

