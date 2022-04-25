Nkechi Blessing Sunday Causes Panic on Movie Set as She Violently Assaults Street Urchins

Nkechi Blessing Sunday is tired of catering to street urchins who have deemed it their job to disrupt movie locations.

The actress got physically violent with some set of them after they came to demand money during her movie shoot in Abeokuta on Sunday, April 24, and made to disrupt everything.

In a few videos that have since gone viral, Nkechi Blessing Sunday was first seen confronting the touts for being unruly and nuisances. it seemed like that didn’t work and she had to resort to violence.

The controversial actress was later seen stoning some of these grown men for being menaces and even managed to hit two of them with her car as she exchanged curses with them. She also shared a video of her production manager who had sustained injuries during the altercation.

Her action caused a mild panic as people around began to shout but she continued to go at the touts until she finally drove off.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...