Niyi Akinmolayan’s Anthill Studios Signs Exclusive Deal with Amazon Prime

Niyi Akinmolayan is set to expand the audience for out Nigerian stories with a new deal his Anthill Studios just signed with Amazon Prime.

The astute filmmaker and director shared the news on his Instagram page on Friday, January 7, 2022, sharing a screenshot of the article written by Deadline on it.

Niyi Akinmolayan went further to explain what the licensing deal entails in another post on his Instagram page.

He added that multi-licensing deal means that Amazon Prime Video will be home to all Anthill films after they are done with the cinema run. This he said will help expand both audience reach for the African stories as well as an opportunity to explore other genres of film.

