Nissi Ogulu Opens Stage With Belgian Singer, Stromae, on US Tour

Singer-songwriter and visual artist, NISSI OGULU, is currently taking the United States by storm while on tour, opening for the Belgian singer, rapper, songwriter and producer; STROMAE.

The tour which started on October 25, 2022 covers San Francisco, Los Angeles and other cities has had Nissi perform and captivate the audience with her songs.

Recall that Nissi released a song a while ago titled “Gravity” and the visual artist has been relentlessly working hard and taking the world by surprise with her beautiful art.

See Photos from NISSI’s electrifying performance below:

