NIPOST workers to embark on strike nationwide

News

Workers of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) staff are threatening to embark on industrial action from Monday, January 30th over alleged abandonment by the Federal Government.

The protesting staff urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene before the industrial action commences.

The General Secretary of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies, Ayo Olorunfemi, led the protest on Friday.

According to Olorunfemi, several staff members of the service have not been receiving any form of capital funding from Federal Government in the last 15 years.

He also asked the government to beam its searchlight on the finances of the agency.

“All we are saying is this: Reform must be open; [it] must be clear. Our fear must be addressed and the reform must be in the overall interest of Nigeria. Any reform that is targeting some individuals will not be accepted.

“Therefore, this is another process. We have been going on strike and they have been talking to us to suspend them,” he said.

But this time around, according to Olorunfemi, the industrial action is targeted solely at actualising a much-needed reform process.

“We expect a suspension of the process. Let the next government come and follow due process in ensuring that we have a sustainable reform procedure.

“We’re expecting that a percentage, even if it is not more than two percent of that fund, be released to NIPOST for infrastructure and the welfare of staff. 

“Immediately the so-called Finance Bill was passed into law, the money was packed away. One naira has not been given to NIPOST and NIPOST is not on any capital budget of the Federal Government,” he said.

