Nina Onyenobi seems to have noticed a correlation between men who cheat and public display of affection (PDA).

The US-based mother of one and former Big Brother Naija housemate, shared her thoughts on Instagram a few hours ago.

Nina noted that it looked like men who are unfaithful are the ones who show off their wives the most.

“Why is it that all these men that cheat so much are the ones that show off their wives on social media the most,” she asked.

