Nina Onyenobi Blasts Nigerians in Diaspora Who Discourage Others from Relocating

Nina Onyenobi doesn’t want to hear tales of how it’s so difficult to live abroad from folks who actually live abroad.

The former reality tv star blasted Nigerians in diaspora who are in the habit of discouraging other people from relocating as they have.

She noted on her Instagram stories that she was tired of such tales where they show of videos of themselves shoving snow and lament on how cold their cities are or the amount they remit for taxes in a bid to discourage others.

Nina Onyenobi added that if these things were too much burden on the folks in diaspora, they should leave their country if residence and allow others come in instead of ranting about their situation.

