Nikki Laoye and Soul Snatcha Talk Friendship and Marriage as Cover Stars of Media Room Hub

It’s no news that Nikki Laoye has found love again in the person of her longtime friend, Kunle Adeyoola aka Soul Snatcha.

The newly married couple are the cover stars for the new edition of Media Room Hub magazine and dished on all things love and friendship during their session.

Soul Snatcha who is one half of foremost Nigerian rock band, Rooftop MCs lost his wife to cancer with whom he shared 4 children before finding love again. Nikki was also divorced from her first husband before giving marriage another try.

The duo spoke on attraction, love, friendship, marriage, step-parenting and more and served some serious fashion while at it.

