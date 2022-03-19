Saturday, March 19, 2022
Nikki Laoye and Soul Snatcha of Rooftop MCs Tie the Knot

Nikki Laoye has tied the knot with her fiancé, Adekunle Adeyoola aka Soul Snatcha of the gospel rock band, Rooftop MCs.

The singer announced her new status via her Instagram page as she shared photos from the wedding ceremony.

Nikki noted that the couple who have both been married to other people before got a mind blowing second chance from God who gave them beauty for ashes.

She thanked their family and friends and everyone who has supported their relationship as they begin the journey in matrimony.

 

