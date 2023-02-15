Nikki Haley declares bid for US President

Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, has announced she is a candidate to become US president in 2024.

“Now is not the time to hold back. Now is the time for a strong and proud America,” she tweeted, linking to a campaign video.

She is the second major Republican candidate to run – her ex-boss, Donald Trump, launched his bid in November.

Ms Haley is the third Indian American to seek a presidential nomination.

The former governor, 51, said in 2021 that she wouldn’t challenge Mr Trump for the White House. But she changed her position in recent months, citing the need for “generational change”.

Other Republicans who are tipped to launch their own White House campaigns include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice-President Mike Pence.

