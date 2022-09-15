Nike unveils new jerseys for Nigerian national teams

American sportswear giant Nike has unveiled the home and away jerseys for the Nigerian national teams.

The new kits were published on the Super Eagles’ verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

The home kit which has a V neck shape, comes in colourful green designs, an Eagle in the front, Nike logo and the NFF emblem.

And the away kit which is white in colour, has beautiful designs on the shoulder area a touch of green and also has the Nike logo together with the emblem of the NFF.

The Super Eagles, who failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, could wear the new kit for the first time against Algeria in September’s international friendly.

