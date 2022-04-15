Nigeria’s Oshoala features in Icons on FIFA+

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, is among women’s football stars featured in a documentary titled ‘Icons’ on FIFA+.

FIFA+ is a digital platform launched by FIFA that will link all football fans across the world to football related content.

It will stream live football matches, interactive games, news, information, video content, storytelling across the men and women’s game.

Oshoala was featured on the platform in a documentary called ‘Icons’ chronicling the lives and careers of five female footballers Wendie Renard (France),Lucy Bronze (England),Carli Lloyd (Usa),Sam Kerr (Australia) and Oshoala.

In the one minute trailer the aforementioned players narrate their various forays into football.

A four-time African footballer of the year, Oshoala has scored 19 goals in 16 Laliga Femenia games this season.

