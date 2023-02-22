Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nigeria’s next president must hike taxes – UK Envoy

News

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing has listed raising taxation among three things Nigeria’s next president should focus on.

Laing was speaking on Tuesday when she was featured on a Channels Television’s election programme.

There are two or three key decisions that the incoming president must take. Number one is to remove the fuel subsidy which is draining but to do it in a way that protects poor people,” the British envoy said during his appearance on the show.

“Secondly is to tackle the multiple exchange rates or else businesses just will not invest in this country if they can’t secure their foreign exchange. And three, raise taxes. You have one of the lowest tax ratios in the modern world. And without raising revenue, you can’t invest in public services. And public services, infrastructure, education is key to the future.”

According to her, the next government should also embrace inclusiveness and ensure youths and women are prioritised.

She argued that “a strong inclusive team” will help the next Nigerian leader to tackle the country’s “pretty enormous challenges”.

For her, the next president should equally “bring all that talent together and reach out to other political parties”.

The British High Commissioner who said her country is keenly watching the next elections decried the rising levels of violence in the leadup to this month’s exercise.

Latest

Politics

2023: Nigeria not ready for Igbo president – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu says...
Celebrity

Portable pens multimillion Naira endorsement deal

0
These are arguably the best of times for Nigerian...
Lifestyle

Aisha Buhari blames hackers for fake Naira swap post

0
Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari has blamed hackers for...
Politics

2023: TY Danjuma, Northern Christian Elders endorse Peter Obi

0
The National Christian Elders Forum, a group of Christian...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

2023: Nigeria not ready for Igbo president – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu says...
Celebrity

Portable pens multimillion Naira endorsement deal

0
These are arguably the best of times for Nigerian...
Lifestyle

Aisha Buhari blames hackers for fake Naira swap post

0
Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari has blamed hackers for...
Politics

2023: TY Danjuma, Northern Christian Elders endorse Peter Obi

0
The National Christian Elders Forum, a group of Christian...
Politics

Wike plans to flee Nigeria after elections– Eze

0
All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Chukwuemeka Eze has faulted...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023: Nigeria not ready for Igbo president – Orji Kalu

Emmanuel Offor -
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu says he is not sure that Nigerians are ready for a president from the South-East geopolitical...
Read more

Portable pens multimillion Naira endorsement deal

Emmanuel Offor -
These are arguably the best of times for Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable as he has signed a mouthwatering deal with Unique Motors. The auto company...
Read more

Aisha Buhari blames hackers for fake Naira swap post

Emmanuel Offor -
Nigeria’s first lady Aisha Buhari has blamed hackers for an Instagram post of a fake Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s statement that appeared on her page...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: