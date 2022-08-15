Nigeria’s inflation reaches 17-year high of 19.6%

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, climbed to 19.64 percent in July 2022.

The inflation, up from 18.60 percent in the previous month, is the highest recorded since September 2005.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said this on Monday in its consumer price index (CPI) report for July 2022.

The figure is also 2.27 percent points higher compared to the rate recorded in July 2021, which was 17.38 percent.

The development means that the headline inflation rate increased in July 2022 compared to the same month in the previous year (July 2022).

According to the report, increases were recorded in all classifications of individual consumption according to purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the headline index.

“On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in July 2022 was 1.817 %, which was 0.001% higher than the rate recorded in June 2022 (1.816 %),” the report reads.

“The percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve months period ending July 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 16.75%, showing a 0.46% increase compared to 16.30% recorded in July 2021.”

In analysing price movements, the report said Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi and Kogi states witnessed the highest prices.

Meanwhile, Jigawa, Kano and Borno recorded the slowest rise in inflation.

