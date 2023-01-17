Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nigeria’s inflation rate slows for first time in months

News

Nigeria’s inflation rate eased to 21.34% in December 2022 from 21.47% in November 2022, first drop in about 11 months.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest inflation report showed a decline of 0.13% between November and December.

“In December 2022, the headline inflation rate eased to 21.34% compared to November 2022 headline inflation rate which was 21.47%,” the NBS report partly read.

“Looking at the trend, December 2022 inflation rate showed a decline of 0.13% when compared to November 2022 inflation rate.

“However, on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.72% points higher compared to the rate recorded in December 2021, which was (15.63%). This shows that the headline inflation rate increased in the month of December 2022 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., December 2021).

“On a month-on-month basis, the percentage change in the All Items Index in December 2022 was 1.71%, which was 0.32% higher than the rate recorded in November 2022 (1.39%). This means that in the month of December 2022, the general price level was 0.32% higher relative to November 2022.

“The percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve months ending December 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 18.85%, showing 1.89% increase compared to the 16.95% recorded in December 2021.”

Latest

Celebrity

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Charles Okocha is grateful for life after surviving a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Secures Her New Romance with Boyfriend

0
Nkechi Blessing Sunday is doing everything possible to secure her hot new romance with her man, Xxssive.
Celebrity

“Fine Lepa, No Pimple,” Damson Idris Reacts to Photoshopped Wedding Photos of Himself and Lori Harvey

0
It's no news that Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the hottest couple on the block after going Instagram official with their romance.
Celebrity

DJ Cuppy Shows Support for Fiancé, Ryan Taylor After He was Knocked Out of Boxing Match

0
"That's my man and I'm gonna stick beside him", is DJ Cuppy's mantra for her relationship with fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha Survives Ghastly Car Accident

0
Charles Okocha is grateful for life after surviving a ghastly car accident.
Celebrity

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Secures Her New Romance with Boyfriend

0
Nkechi Blessing Sunday is doing everything possible to secure her hot new romance with her man, Xxssive.
Celebrity

“Fine Lepa, No Pimple,” Damson Idris Reacts to Photoshopped Wedding Photos of Himself and Lori Harvey

0
It's no news that Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the hottest couple on the block after going Instagram official with their romance.
Celebrity

DJ Cuppy Shows Support for Fiancé, Ryan Taylor After He was Knocked Out of Boxing Match

0
"That's my man and I'm gonna stick beside him", is DJ Cuppy's mantra for her relationship with fiancé, Ryan Taylor.
Celebrity

Wizkid Billed to Perform at Tottenham Stadium

0
2023 is a year of the continuation of global domination for Afrobeats and in the frontline is Wizkid
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha Survives Ghastly Car Accident

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Charles Okocha is grateful for life after surviving a ghastly car accident.
Read more

Nkechi Blessing Sunday Secures Her New Romance with Boyfriend

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Nkechi Blessing Sunday is doing everything possible to secure her hot new romance with her man, Xxssive.
Read more

“Fine Lepa, No Pimple,” Damson Idris Reacts to Photoshopped Wedding Photos of Himself and Lori Harvey

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
It's no news that Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are the hottest couple on the block after going Instagram official with their romance.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: