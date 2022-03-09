Nigeria’s Box Office grossed over N4bn in 2021 – CEAN

The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) has announced that cinemas in Nigeria realised ₦4.8 billion in revenue through ticket sales in 2021.

CEAN Chairperson, Patrick Lee, who disclosed in a media chat during the weekend, said the figure represented an increase of 128.57 per cent when compared with ₦2.1 billion worth of tickets sold in 2020.

He noted that there was a great decline in 2020 due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, pegging total cinema ticket sales in Nigeria at ₦5.9 billion before the pandemic.

Lee added that improved sales in 2021 was occasioned by the enhanced quality of locally produced movies in the nation, urging movie producers to keep it up.

He added that intensified publicity by the association on the need for individuals to cultivate the habit of visiting the cinemas contributed to the feat.

“We have noticed an upward trend in people going to the cinemas lately, we have done a lot of publicity and it is beginning to pay off.

“We have also noticed that the quality of movies coming into the cinemas is now attracting more people.

“During the Christmas period, we had beautiful movies released to the cinema such as Spiderman and Aki and Paw Paw.

“The quality of movies produced between Christmas period and now are generating a lot of interest.

“We will continue to sensitise the public to the benefits of visiting the cinemas to watch movies on the big screen,” he said.

Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood, is the third largest in the world, behind India’s Bollywood and Hollywood.

