Nigeria’s Amanda Azubuike promoted to general in US Army

A senior officer in the United States Army, Amanda Azubuike, has been promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

Amanda, whose father and mother hail from Nigeria and Zimbabwe, serves at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

US Army Futures Command Commander, General James Rainey, said Amanda “makes everyone around her better”.

Born in London, United Kingdom, she joined the military in 1994 and became an aviator after passing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course.

Amanda graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in December 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications.

The officer completed flight school in 1995 as a UH-1 pilot and began her career with the 924th Aviation Support Battalion at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia.

After the Military Intelligence Captain’s Career Course and Fixed Wing Multi-Engine Qualification Course, she served with the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion in South Korea.

She attended Public Affairs Officer Qualification Course and was assigned to the Coalition Forces Land Component Command in Kuwait from July 2005 through June 2006.

Amanda served as the Chief of Media Relations and Public Affairs Operations Officer with the U.S. Army Central Command’s Headquarters at Fort McPherson, Georgia.

The General also worked at the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs at the Pentagon in the Community Outreach Division.

She was Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Southern Command Headquarters in Doral, Florida, and Senior Military Assistant to the Principal Deputy, Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon.

Amanda’s operational deployments in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, and Enduring Freedom include Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, and Bagram, Afghanistan.

Her honours include the Army Aviator Badge, Air Assault Badge, and Parachutist Badge, Defense Superior Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal.

