Nigerians warned against Attacks in South Africa

Nigerians in South Africa have been warned to guide against imminent attacks from South African nationals in the country.

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa gave the warning against what may be another round of xenophobic violence against foreign nationals living in the former apartheid enclave.

The High Commission gave the advice in a letter, “Advisory To Nigerians In South Africa”, written by the Consular Section of the Nigeria High Commission and dated 24 August, 2022.

The warning was coming on the heels of the recent utterances of the proponents of a group, the Operation Dudula, and their threats to attack foreign nationals resident in South Africa.

The group had, in recent video clips informed of the plan to march against foreign nationals in South Africa, starting from next Thursday, 2 September, 2022.

As reported, members of the group are particularly targeting foreign business owners, shops and undocumented foreign nationals.

The High Commission advised Nigerians to be security-conscious, vigilant and exercise caution in their daily activities due to the threats of attack.

“This is to advice Nigerians living in South Africa to be vigilant and exercise caution in their activities due to the recent utterances of the proponents of the Operation Dudula and their threats to attack foreign nationals in this country.

“The group, through public notice and video clips circulated on the social media has informed of plans to march against foreign migrants in South Africa, starting from the 2nd of September, 2022, and specifically on foreign business owners, shops and undocumented foreign nationals.

“Nigerian residents in South Africa are hereby advised to exercise caution and be watchful in carrying out their day to day activities,” the Nigerian High Commission counseled in the advisory letter.

It would be recalled that several foreign nationals, particular Nigerians, living and working in the country, were targets of violent attacks from South Africans some three years ago that drew widespread condemnation.

