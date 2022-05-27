Nigerians Rip Santi for Filth Over “Disappointing” Rap Single

Nigerians fell in love with Santi because of his alternative music, but the singer appears to be moving in a new direction and fans don’t like this.

Yesterday, he tweeted a clip from his new music, which he said was inspired by his secondary school dreams. “in high school i used to get down with the crew i got the swag since jss2,” he captioned the video which shows him dressed up in school uniform and rapping to a chaotic beat.

This shocked many people, with most demanding that he return to the alte singer they used to know.

See the reactions:

This is the same Santi Rapid fire? https://t.co/Z6Ukbhh2D2 — maziibe.eth (@maziibe_) May 26, 2022

Lol Santi is selfish He sings what's on his mind and dgaf about how the majority gonna relate to it The catch is, he's actually good at it And at it's core, that's true art https://t.co/FAQmg3pRod — No go there (@as_per__) May 26, 2022

Is this the correct Santi people talk about or is it a diff acct? https://t.co/g0QG6pl5LR pic.twitter.com/IJMijzkcJz — iamhe (@he_is_me) May 26, 2022

When Speed Darlington literally sounds better than you, you should probably get a second opinion about releasing that track. Goes back to my ultimate criticism of all things alte. You lot live up your asses and don't get enough real world feedback. That's why you can't grow. https://t.co/m2j5GdkYla — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) May 26, 2022

Please this cannot be my end of the wicked crooner https://t.co/4MxAiWeHYw — Satoru’s Sidepiece (@queencuratorr) May 27, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...