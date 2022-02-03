Nigerians Drag Sanwo-Olu for Acting “Heartbroken” After Spotting Two Hawkers on the Streets of Lagos

Thursday, February 3, 2022
ADANNE

Nigerians are currently dragging Babajide Sanwo-Olu mercilessly on Twitter after his social handlers claimed he was “heartbroken” when he spotted two child hawkers on the streets of Lagos.

According to Gboyega Akosile: “Gov @jidesanwoolu today gave hope to two out-of-school girls he met on his way to an official duty this morning. The Gov was heartbroken to see the girls on the road during school hours, with buckets on their heads, stopped his convoy, inquired why they were not in school.”

The social handler continued: “They told him their parents couldn’t afford tuition fees. He found who their parents were and promised to take over the full responsibility of the girls’ upbringing and education.”

See the tweets:

And here’s what Nigerians think of the strategically taken photos:

