Nigerians Drag Sanwo-Olu for Acting “Heartbroken” After Spotting Two Hawkers on the Streets of Lagos

E no go better for photo ops sha. See how they left those kids with the buckets on their heads. Tueh!!! https://t.co/gpK6UlCP3A — Adunni😌 (@idara_mmi) February 3, 2022

Nigerians are currently dragging Babajide Sanwo-Olu mercilessly on Twitter after his social handlers claimed he was “heartbroken” when he spotted two child hawkers on the streets of Lagos.

According to Gboyega Akosile: “Gov @jidesanwoolu today gave hope to two out-of-school girls he met on his way to an official duty this morning. The Gov was heartbroken to see the girls on the road during school hours, with buckets on their heads, stopped his convoy, inquired why they were not in school.”

The social handler continued: “They told him their parents couldn’t afford tuition fees. He found who their parents were and promised to take over the full responsibility of the girls’ upbringing and education.”

So? A campaign gimmick?

Embarasing. There is no monitoring facility to notify the state education board when children miss school.

We do not need a gov for this. There are so many out of school children. Not just these two.

Yet, Lagos is a Centre of excellence. What excellence? — Ambrose Ayodele (@Ambrose100) February 3, 2022

Where was this faux care when innocent Nigerians were killed by the military under his watch? https://t.co/YsWB7bA27j — Africa story Live (@AfricaStoryLive) February 3, 2022

Only fools will still fall for this type of optics. https://t.co/yuFtJU6voA — Papi (@Delecredible) February 3, 2022

This is a really commendable intervention by the Governor with the heart of gold. He just needs to find the remaining 2,378,792 out-of-school children roaming Lagos State and give them hope too. https://t.co/vEB3dP86lD — Samson T. (@samson_at) February 3, 2022

What in the world is this performative nonsense?? Governance by theatrics! https://t.co/c2HVemHL50 — 10X Product Scribe (@PhilsNwachukwu) February 3, 2022

