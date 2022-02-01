Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Emmanuel Offor

Nigerians reacts over the size of Bobrisky’s head in new video

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has sparked reactions from fans on social media over his physical appearance.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the brand influencer who donned a native outfit with full makeup on, was spotted dancing to a song which played in the background.

Shortly after, in his usual fashion, Bobrisky flaunted bundles of money and announced that he was going to have a great weekend.

However, reacting to the video, Nigerians expressed worry over the size of Bobrisky’s head and face.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabi Radio (@sabiradio)

Read comments below:

simply_zaynab_:
“Bob dun dey fat oooo”

adorable___meee:
“Why is his head so big?? “

koralxslimcurvy:
“Bobs face ooo , he needs to stop taking whatever he’s taking.”

jess_poshy:
“E get as Bob shape be abeg !! Him head big pass him body !! Abi na my eyes “

efe2real:
“Shim is returning the money soon “

personalmarketwoman:
“Since I know they rent money now, I cannot be moved.”

bibi__choco:
“I dont understand how bobriskky is looking like now.”

Emmanuel Offor

