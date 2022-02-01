Nigerians reacts over the size of Bobrisky’s head in new video

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has sparked reactions from fans on social media over his physical appearance.
In a video making the rounds on social media, the brand influencer who donned a native outfit with full makeup on, was spotted dancing to a song which played in the background.
Shortly after, in his usual fashion, Bobrisky flaunted bundles of money and announced that he was going to have a great weekend.
However, reacting to the video, Nigerians expressed worry over the size of Bobrisky’s head and face.
View this post on Instagram
Read comments below:
simply_zaynab_:
“Bob dun dey fat oooo”
adorable___meee:
“Why is his head so big?? “
koralxslimcurvy:
“Bobs face ooo , he needs to stop taking whatever he’s taking.”
jess_poshy:
“E get as Bob shape be abeg !! Him head big pass him body !! Abi na my eyes “
efe2real:
“Shim is returning the money soon “
personalmarketwoman:
“Since I know they rent money now, I cannot be moved.”
bibi__choco:
“I dont understand how bobriskky is looking like now.”