Nigerians reacts over the size of Bobrisky’s head in new video

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has sparked reactions from fans on social media over his physical appearance.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the brand influencer who donned a native outfit with full makeup on, was spotted dancing to a song which played in the background.

Shortly after, in his usual fashion, Bobrisky flaunted bundles of money and announced that he was going to have a great weekend.

However, reacting to the video, Nigerians expressed worry over the size of Bobrisky’s head and face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabi Radio (@sabiradio)

Read comments below:

simply_zaynab_:

“Bob dun dey fat oooo”

adorable___meee:

“Why is his head so big?? “

koralxslimcurvy:

“Bobs face ooo , he needs to stop taking whatever he’s taking.”

jess_poshy:

“E get as Bob shape be abeg !! Him head big pass him body !! Abi na my eyes “

efe2real:

“Shim is returning the money soon “

personalmarketwoman:

“Since I know they rent money now, I cannot be moved.”

bibi__choco:

“I dont understand how bobriskky is looking like now.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...