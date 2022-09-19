Nigerians react as Tinubu sleeps off during function

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the viral picture of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu dozing off during a meeting with the Emir of Gombe, Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar, on Saturday.

Recall that the former Lagos State governor who paid a courtesy visit to the Emir’s Palace after attending the wedding of Misbahu Inuwa Yahaya, son of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, was spotted dozing off in a picture while the Senate President Ahmed Lawan was speaking in the palace.

This video got several reactions from Nigerians, as most of them believe that this action proves that he is not medically fit for the Presidency.

Here are some of the reactions gathered from Twitter:

@Oserume1 wrote, “Tinubu campaign organisation will soon release a statement that Tinubu was not sleeping but only meditating and thinking about the solutions to Nigeria’s problems.”

@EmekaKa36263450 wrote, “Baba Tinubu is tired, he should go home and rest. He can’t pilots the affairs of this country at this critical time.”

@DaddyAnyi wrote, “Here nature is calling #Tinubu if you are owing him go and pay, don’t pay with my future and that of my kids,Biko!”

@ivoh_ivoh wrote, “I just wonder how Tinubu will face the rigor of campaign. How on earth can he move from state to state making speeches day in day out? HOW? Pls APC don’t do this to Nigeria.”

