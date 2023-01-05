Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nigerians react as DICSOs secretly hike electricity tariff

News

Electricity distribution companies have quietly increased the tariff payable by power consumers across the country.

Although most of the Discos did not make this public, electricity users have kicked against the move, describing it as “a perfect robbery” amidst the harsh economic realities in Nigeria currently.

Reacting to the price hike, a resident of a Lagos highbrow estate, Mr. Oye Sola, lamented the increase, Punch reports.

He said, “Electricity tariff is now N72.2 per unit. Another price hike from N66; I suspect they are going to N100. A higher price for poorer services.

Another customer of Ikeja Disco identified as Ola Busari said, “They are just milking us. This is a perfect robbery. Discos need to be checked.

Another Lagos resident named Olojede said, “They increased prices without informing us. There was no official communication to us as our estate representatives.”

However, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, in its Multi-Year Tariff Order, provides a 15-year tariff path for the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry with limited minor reviews each year.

It states that reviews are in the light of changes in a limited number of parameters such as inflation, interest rates, exchange rates and generation capacity, and major reviews every five years when all of the inputs were reviewed with the stakeholders.

NERC, however, did not announce the latest hike in tariff, which a power distribution company attributed to the regulator on Wednesday.

A Twitter user, Oyibo Ediri, accused the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company of quietly increasing the tariff in December, alleging that the firm raised the rate for non-maximum demand customers by N12.65.

“AEDC has quietly increased the cost of electricity. Cost increased from N57.55 in December to N68.2 for tariff band A non-MD. No official statement from @aedcelectricity or @NERCNG on the increase. These people won’t stop to fleece us,” the Twitter user stated.

Replying to the tweet, the AEDC, via its official Twitter handle, @aedcelectricity, explained that the tariff hike was based on the order of NERC.

“Good day, please be informed that the increase in Tariff is in compliance with NERC order,” the Disco stated.

Also, reacting to the response of AEDC, Ediri asked the power firm to provide the current rates approved by the NERC.

“Kindly make the current rates available as ordered by @NERCNG. Thank you,” the Twitter user stated.

Latest

Lifestyle

 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid to rest [Photos]

0
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has been laid to rest...
Politics

Nigeria’s debt profile to hit N77trn by May 29

0
Nigeria’s total debt figure will jump to 77 trillion...
News

She normally kicks me to see if I’m dead – Alhaji opens up on first wife’s scheme

0
Alhaji Asumah Banda a business mogul and one of Ghana’s...
Celebrity

Chimamanda Adichie Celebrates Being First Female Chief of Abba, Anambra

0
Chimamanda Adichie has revealed that she is the first woman in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State, to be honoured with a chieftaincy title.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid to rest [Photos]

0
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has been laid to rest...
Politics

Nigeria’s debt profile to hit N77trn by May 29

0
Nigeria’s total debt figure will jump to 77 trillion...
News

She normally kicks me to see if I’m dead – Alhaji opens up on first wife’s scheme

0
Alhaji Asumah Banda a business mogul and one of Ghana’s...
Celebrity

Chimamanda Adichie Celebrates Being First Female Chief of Abba, Anambra

0
Chimamanda Adichie has revealed that she is the first woman in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State, to be honoured with a chieftaincy title.
Lifestyle

OAP Maria Okay Celebrates Stepping Out in Bikini for the First Time

0
Maria Okan has gotten her groove back and her confidence is on an all-time high.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

 Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid to rest [Photos]

Emmanuel Offor -
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has been laid to rest at St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City. The former pope died on December 31 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery inside...
Read more

Nigeria’s debt profile to hit N77trn by May 29

Emmanuel Offor -
Nigeria’s total debt figure will jump to 77 trillion if the National Assembly reconsiders President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for N22.7 trillion ‘Ways and Means’...
Read more

She normally kicks me to see if I’m dead – Alhaji opens up on first wife’s scheme

Emmanuel Offor -
Alhaji Asumah Banda a business mogul and one of Ghana’s first millionaires, has responded to his first wife’s divorce petition through his lawyers. They told the...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: