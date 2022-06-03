Nigerians need to ‘Buga’ for President Buhari – Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina says Nigerians need to ‘buga’ for his boss for properly representing the country in Spain.

Buga as used by Nigerians music star Kiss Daniel in a recent hit song, means to flaunt one’s effort, success or achievement.

Adesina, in a statement entitled “VISIT TO SPAIN: LET’S BUGA FOR MR PRESIDENT”, narrated his experiences while he was with the president in Spain, particularly how the Nigerian leader met with some footballers in Madrid city.

According to him, one of their hosts described the president as a man of integrity, probity and accountability, saying the host added that “they respect Buhari very much in their country, and generally in the West.”

Adesina said, “Come and see the meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora on Thursday afternoon. The President was in his elements. When Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, introduced Kenneth Omeruo, a Nigerian footballer playing professional soccer in Spain, the President said: “I know him. I always see him on TV, with his peculiar hairstyle.” Looool.

“Omeruo thanked the President for his many supports to the Super Eagles, and presented him with an autographed football, jersey of his team, Leganes FC of Madrid, and a jersey of the Super Eagles.

“An appreciative President told the footballer that as a student, he didn’t play much of football because of his lean stature, “but I felt safer with hockey, since I had a stick I could use to defend myself.”

“The expedition to Spain by President Buhari was very successful on all fronts. Our President did the country proud, represented well, and brought us glory. Why shouldn’t we then flaunt him? We must ‘buga,’ and showcase our leader, no matter what those who cavil say”.

