Saturday, June 4, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Nigerians make up entire graduating Masters of Law class of Canadian Varsity

An all Nigerian class has graduated from the Master of Law programme at the University of Calgary Law School, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

According to information available, the graduation ceremony took place last week Saturday.

The Nigerians graduated with the LLM Degree.

The graduands, as listed on the graduation brochure, are: Oluchi Jennifer Chijioke, Ola Eke-Okoro, Maryam Wuraola Lawal, Toritsemofe Alexandra Mene, Emmanuela Uche Odum, Ifedayo Isaac Olanipekun, Ifeoluwa Tolulope Osunfisan, Olaitan Adeniyi Oyekunle and Olushegun Olayinka Tokode.

