Nigerians lambast Aisha Buhari, DSS over arrest of Aminu Adamu for his Twitter post

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari and the Department of State Services (DSS) are facing criticism over the arrest of a young Nigerian after a remark on Twitter.

Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, is in detention for commenting on Aisha’s weight.

In June 2022, the undergraduate tweeted “Su mama anchi kudin talkawa ankoshi” (The mother has got fatter by eating masses’ money).

The post, which suggests President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife benefited from alleged corrupt practices, generated many reactions.

Aminu’s friends said the tweet was in protest of the eight-month strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

After the revelation of Aminu’s ordeal by Peoples Gazette, Nigerians are clamouring for his immediate trial or release.

The 23-year-old, arrested within campus around 12 noon on November 8, was only allowed to speak to his father, Shalele Azare Adamu.

As of Sunday night, Aisha Buhari was trending on Twitter with more than 60,000 mentions as users mount pressure on the authorities to free the student.

Legal practitioner, Inibehe Effiong said it is petty, ridiculous and unconstitutional for the DSS to hold a citizen for “mockery”.

Effiong insists Nigeria is not Iran, North Korea or China and vowed that reckless abuse of power will not be tolerated.

He said using the secret police to detain a youth “is another evidence of the culture of crass impunity that pervades the Buhari regime”.

“It is not acceptable to deploy state apparatus in such a draconian and oppressive manner the way Mrs Aisha Buhari has done to settle personal scores. The DSS has no jurisdiction in this case”, he added,

In one of his several reactions on the matter, Investigative Reporter, David Hundeyin quoted a 2013 tweet by the APC United Kingdom verified account.

“Death notice (2) Survived by GEJ (Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan), Shepopotamus (Alleged reference to Patience Jonathan)…Funeral to be held at Aso Rock. No sycophants or flowers please”, it reads.

Noting that the tweet was about a sitting First Lady, David wrote: “The sky did not fall down. So please entirely miss me with anything you have to say. Aisha Buhari’s bullying has not even started.”

@SadiqMaunde: “They arrested Aminu for trolling Aisha Buhari, now thousands of Aminus emerged on Twitter. Nigerians are really uniting against their oppressors, may we carry the same anger to the polls.”

@AishaYesufu: “Who is Aisha Buhari that an aggrieved citizen cannot talk about? Those of you talking about her so called powers need to ask yourselves whether you are citizens or slaves.”

