Nigerians in Diaspora to host Peter Obi in 5 US cities

Nigerians in the U.S. are to host the Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, in five U.S. states.

Obi announced his engagement with Nigerians in the U.S in a video posted on social media, which according to him, will start from Wednesday Aug. 31 to Saturday, Sept. 3.

“I’m a guest speaker on the Role of Nigerian Diaspora in Development and Growth of Nigeria, events being organised by Nigerians in Diaspora.

“The events will hold in Charlotte, North Carolina and Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, Aug. 31; Washington D.C. on Thursday, Sept 1; Atlanta on Friday, Sept 2 and New York on Saturday, Sept. 3.

“I look forward to meeting all of you there and God bless all of you,” he is quoted as saying in the video.

Obi is expected to address town hall meetings and grant interviews in major cities of the leading democracy in the world.

The former Anambra State governor has in the recent past been in some western nations where he addressed Nigerians and friends of the country in packed to capacity halls.

Earlier, Obi had met with some Nigerians in Germany, Italy, and Canada over his presidential ambition.

He had also visited the Vatican City in Rome, where he attended the ceremony where a Nigerian, Bishop Peter Okpaleke of Ekwulobia Diocese, was elevated to a Cardinal in the Catholic Church.

