Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
 ‘Nigerians fed up’ – Obaseki predicts shocks in 2023

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said Nigerians are getting fed up with government.

According to Obaseki, the political process in the country is evolving and voting at the next elections will be based on performance.

Obaseki stated this while speaking at the mid-year retreat organised for commissioners, special advisers, and heads of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) on Tuesday.

“One thing is becoming clear: Nigerians are now getting fed up with government and people who represent them in government. You can see that with their reactions on social media and where passions and emotions are headed.

“So, for us as government and representatives of our people, I believe we’ll be hurting ourselves if we fail to evolve with these changes that are occurring and believe that things are still the same.

“Government is for the people. We will all be shocked as we are beginning to see,” Obaseki said.

