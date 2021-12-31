Nigerians Drag Stonebwoy for Filth Over “Entitled” and “Xenophobic” Post Amid Shatta Wale Drama

Stonebwoy has finally shared his thoughts after Shatta Wale stirred the current beef between Nigerians and Ghanaians, and folks are not happy about it.

In case you missed it: Shatta Wale went to Twitter to rant about Nigerians and the Nigerian music industry, a drama that started after he mouthed off Nigerians at his show in Ghana. At first, he accused Nigerian DJ of not promoting Ghanaian music. Then he called out Nigerian artistes for not promoting their counterparts in Ghana. And finally, he spent time dragging the whole of Nigeria, telling folks that he and his people are better.

Nigerians read him for filth over that post, and now his counterpart Stonebwoy has joined the wagon, suggesting that Nigerians do not promote Ghanaian music.

And folks have accused him of feeling so entitled, with some adding that his post is stirring hatred against Nigerians.

See his post:

Xenophobia is building up with this Ghanaian people. Sha na our artists I blame. Wizkid Burna Davido etc. always running to their country https://t.co/fgcsYfEGmb — Lordfina6🐺🤴🏿 (@AmafinaO) December 31, 2021

So Nigerians have the task of "allowing music from other countries to flourish on Nigerian platforms" while Ghanaians should "prioritise" Ghanaian music? Fair enough. https://t.co/xAB5lCWNPo — Lawrence (@iKillCuriosity) December 31, 2021

And the reactions:

I'm not sure where this narrative that "Nigeria does not promote other African music" is suddenly coming from, because I know FOR A FACT that this is NOT true. A little thread with some facts and some anecdotes that I hope will provide some insight to cut through this myth. https://t.co/Sw2gl9LdtH — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) December 31, 2021

I never believed that this kind of thinking will move from the retail marketplace to entertainment. It is a market!!! People listen to what they love because it is good and not because of patriotism or nepotism. Nigerian music is accepted globally because of talent, not bias. https://t.co/Z5JjIfx1se — Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) December 31, 2021

My Ghana brother Bright Simons says it best, Nigerians are driven. They will push & push. No is not a valid answer. You all should go sit down with Bright so he can show you how to conquer the world with your music. Emotional blackmail won’t cut it! It’s worth zero in the market https://t.co/KkT7TpqYsu — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 31, 2021

Awilo Logomba and Koffi Olomide both headlined Star Mega Jam, arguably the biggest concert series in Nigeria for a couple of years. Who can forget when Ghanaian songs were a staple on our tvs and radio? S/O to Music Africa. Where is this talk of non support coming from? https://t.co/3dNYR8y23w — The Great Abisola (@AbisolaAlawode) December 31, 2021

How do people allow themselves to get to a point where they are convinced it is reasonable to think like this? It is endlessly fascinating for me. https://t.co/hDilw9Prib — Babanla (@biolakazeem) December 31, 2021

This is giving that time Cardi B went to Ghana (after having a blast in Lagos) and the celebrities went for that famous "meet-and-greet". They saw Cardi B by the pool but no one approached her nor talked to her. Next thing they all got on the Internet and started ranting. 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/KyTEB2d8Sj — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) December 31, 2021

Azonto, One Corner, Parte after Parte, Kupe, Jerusalema, Kona…. I can’t count how many African songs went mainstream in Nigeria here

Nigerians were vibing to Amaarae not even thinking about where she’s from

Nigerians will dance first before asking “Who sang this song” https://t.co/91IeZJqwYe — Roviel 😏 (@ObongRoviel) December 31, 2021

I wish I could RT everyone cooking his ass for this yeye tweet.

When Makossa Awilo Longomba & crew were dominating 🇳🇬airwaves, Do u think we went to congo appealing for equal followership? No, We made better music 4d fans. Many Good lagos musicians never even blow for Lagos. https://t.co/P2a5g0baHk — Wale Gates🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) December 31, 2021

I wish Nigerian artiste more billboard hot 100 next year , more soldout shows and more worldwide recognition. You people have not seen anything , the real fire is coming next year. Make good music , we long good music. You’re not gonna emotional blackmail us . https://t.co/sjXcX83HOE — Ada晓敏🦅 (@GraceChieke) December 31, 2021

There’s no big difference between what you said and what shatta wale said, the only difference is he’s ranting and you made note about it and tweet it. Why are you guys so envious over there?? Instead of you to sit down and learn from Nigerians and be better at it? Godforbid 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/8EnLBINx6Z — Lato (@whoislato) December 31, 2021

