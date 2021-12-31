Friday, December 31, 2021
ADANNE

Nigerians Drag Stonebwoy for Filth Over “Entitled” and “Xenophobic” Post Amid Shatta Wale Drama

Stonebwoy has finally shared his thoughts after Shatta Wale stirred the current beef between Nigerians and Ghanaians, and folks are not happy about it.

In case you missed it: Shatta Wale went to Twitter to rant about Nigerians and the Nigerian music industry, a drama that started after he mouthed off Nigerians at his show in Ghana. At first, he accused Nigerian DJ of not promoting Ghanaian music. Then he called out Nigerian artistes for not promoting their counterparts in Ghana. And finally, he spent time dragging the whole of Nigeria, telling folks that he and his people are better.

Nigerians read him for filth over that post, and now his counterpart Stonebwoy has joined the wagon, suggesting that Nigerians do not promote Ghanaian music.

And folks have accused him of feeling so entitled, with some adding that his post is stirring hatred against Nigerians.

See his post:

And the reactions:

