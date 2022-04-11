Nigerians Drag Prof. Osinbajo for Declaring to Run for President; See the Reactions

Folks are dragging Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for declaring to run for president today.

The vice president took to his Twitter to share a video in which he talked about his intention to run for president in the upcoming elections, and this stirred heated reactions, with Nigerians reminding him of his complicity in the Buhari administration.

See his video:

I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC. pic.twitter.com/atggfEnF2Q — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) April 11, 2022

And here are the reactions:

I’m half way through listening to Prof.

Osinbajo’s Declaration and it is a big shame that he could not list any achievements of his administration in those few minutes. Only disaster and things going wrong. What a shame — Moe (@Mochievous) April 11, 2022

Osinbajo is a Nigerian Pastor, a Nigerian politician, a Nigerian lawyer, a Nigerian Lecturer, I can never trust that man. — Ishan Michaels (@Onflood_) April 11, 2022

Osinbajo really used the problems he and his partner in crime caused to campaign to us. 🤡 God Abeg send a savior — Lemide. (@lemideofficial) April 11, 2022

Osinbajo said, "I have served as V.P under a true Nigerian patriot". How false! If an aspirant starts his speech with this level of manipulative truth, I am worried. #osinbajodeclares — Royalty (@royaltyuso) April 11, 2022

Osinbajo’s declaration is fair enough in my opinion, he had the decency to declare in an empty room in front of cameras, just like he’s been performing for the camera in the past 7years.

He also acknowledged that all he’s been doing is travel to markets and condolence visits. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) April 11, 2022

Osinbajo said "We must complete what we've started". That sounds like a threat to me. — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) April 11, 2022

They want to separate Osinbajo from Buhari’s failure. But Pst Osinbajo himself is praising the President’s failures and want to continue from where he left. Even God will be flabbergasted at this stage 😁 — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) April 11, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...