Monday, April 11, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Nigerians Drag Prof. Osinbajo for Declaring to Run for President; See the Reactions

Folks are dragging Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for declaring to run for president today.

The vice president took to his Twitter to share a video in which he talked about his intention to run for president in the upcoming elections, and this stirred heated reactions, with Nigerians reminding him of his complicity in the Buhari administration.

See his video:

And here are the reactions:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: